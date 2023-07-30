Saudi Arabian side Al-Fateh “reject” chance to sign Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy

Saturday night’s 3-0 defeat to Barcelona was disappointing for Real Madrid, who had hoped to get one over their El Clasico rivals ahead of the new season.

A number of Los Blancos players were below par in Dallas, one of whom was Ferland Mendy. The French left-back, who has come under-fire over the last 12 months due to his poor performances, was unconvincing before he needed to be replaced in the first half after picking up a hamstring injury.

After the match, one Real Madrid offered the chance for a number of Saudi Arabian clubs to “sign” Mendy, and they received a response from Al-Fateh, who politely rejected that chance.

Thanks, but keep him in your team 😃 https://t.co/YFytsN8Y4v — نادي الفتح السعودي (@FatehClub) July 30, 2023

Mendy has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer, although the chances of that happening could be significant lowered if the hamstring injury he picked up against Barcelona is serious.

Fran Garcia is expected to be Real Madrid’s first-choice left-back for the upcoming season, following his move from Rayo Vallecano earlier this summer. Mendy could be left out in the cold after another poor display.