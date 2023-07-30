Real Madrid set Kylian Mbappe asking price ceiling

Real Madrid are ready to confirm their maximum price to complete a deal for Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have been consistently linked with the France captain for over 12 months as his ongoing frustration at Paris Saint-Germain continues.

Mbappe has made his position clear over not extending his contract beyond 2025 as PSG look to potentially sell their talisman next month.

Liverpool have been linked with a possible season long move for Mbappe, with the Les Bleus star expressing an interest in moving to Anfield, instead of joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Real Madrid will only move for Mbappe this summer if they are forced to do so with the clubs preference remaining for a free transfer in 2024.

As per reports from Marca, Real Madrid have informed PSG of a price ceiling for how much they will spend on speeded up Mbappe deal, with a £198m (€230m) fee set by the Spanish giants.