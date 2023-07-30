Real Madrid dressing room remains tight-lipped on Kylian Mbappe rumours

Over the last few weeks, the big transfer story surrounding Real Madrid has involved Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain recently transfer-listed the 24-year-old, who has been heavily linked with Los Blancos, following his decision not to sign a new contract.

PSG are determined to sell Mbappe this summer, although Real Madrid would prefer to sign him as a free agent next summer. The situation is sure to come to a head in the next few weeks, and there are growing reports that a deal could be done now instead.

Carlo Ancelotti has been tight-lipped on the matter, understandably so, as was Dani Carvajal when he was asked about Mbappe following Real Madrid’s 3-0 Clasico defeat to Barcelona (via Diario AS).

“We’re not talking about Mbappe or anyone else. We are Real Madrid and we talk about Real Madrid.”

Speculation will surely continue to persist surrounding Real Madrid’s interest in Mbappe, but for the time being, neither Ancelotti nor any members of his first team squad are giving anything away.