Real Betis planning to loan out winger recently signed from Barcelona

Earlier this week, Real Betis completed the signing of Alex Collado from Barcelona. The 24-year-old has joined on a free transfer, and has penned a six-year contract with Los Verdiblancos.

Despite having just been signed, Collado has not been included in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States and Mexico. He has remained in Andalusia, with Betis hoping to finalise a loan deal for him, as reported by MD.

Collado spent last season on loan at Elche, and he will now head out again on a temporary deal, this time with another side as his parent club. It is not yet known where he will end up.

Martin Montoya was also not travelled with the Betis squad to North America. He is currently negotiating a mutual termination clause, which will free him from the final year of his current contract.

Montoya is not in Pellegrini’s plans for next season, with Real Betis have signed another former Barcelona right-back – Hector Bellerin – as his replacement.