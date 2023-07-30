Paris Saint-Germain have less than 48 hours to activate Ousmane Dembele’s €50m release clause

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Ousmane Dembele over the last few days. Reports have emerged of Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the Barcelona winger, who has less than 12 months left on his current contract.

On the 1st of June, Dembele’s release clause at Barcelona reduced from €100m to €50m, and the player himself would net half of that amount is the clause is activated. However, it is only live until Tuesday (01/08), after which it returns back to €100m.

As a result, PSG have only got until the end of Monday to activate Dembele’s €50m release clause, after which they would need to pay double in order to sign him.

Xavi Hernandez is confident of retaining Dembele’s services, although he did admit that he cannot absolutely guarantee that the French international will stay.

Barcelona are hoping to agree a new contract with Dembele over the next few weeks, although they will be relying on him rejecting PSG’s advances if the French champions do activate his release clause.