Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of highly-rated former Barcelona goalkeeper

Earlier this month, Arnau Tenas left Barcelona after the club opted against activating his two-year contract extension. However, they did hope to re-sign the 22-year-old, who was part of Spain’s squad for the U21 Euros earlier this summer.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, they have been unable to re-sign Tenas, with Paris Saint-Germain – now managed by Luis Enrique – announcing that they have won the race to sign the young goalkeeper.

Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d’annoncer la signature d’Arnau Tenas. Le gardien de but de 22 ans s’est engagé jusqu’en 2026 avec le Club. 🔴🔵#WelcomeTenas — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 30, 2023

Tenas had been third-choice keeper at Barcelona last season, behind Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Inaki Pena, who signed a new contract earlier this year. He would be resumed the same role if he re-signed, and as a result, he has decided against doing so.

Tenas is likely to act as backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG, following Sergio Rico’s head injury at the end of last season, which he is still recovering from.

Barcelona could live to regret not extending Tenas’ stay, although he was unlikely to displace Marc-Andre Ter Stegen any time soon. PSG could be a good destination for him, although again, he won’t be first-choice keeper there either.