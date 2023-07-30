Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona exit could block Ez Abde loan

Barcelona’s incoming transfer business will be decided by Ousmane Dembele’s next move.

La Blaugrana are set for a busy start to August with French star Dembele linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain after reportedly rejecting a contract extension in Catalonia.

Dembele’s future is set to dominate the coming days with Ez Abde potentially staying in Barcelona, if he moves on.

Abde has been linked with a loan exit from Barcelona with multiple reports linking him to a season long loan switch to Real Betis.

However, as per Spanish football expert Gerard Romero, Dembele’s potential switch to Paris will mean Abde stays, as a squad option for Xavi.

The Moroccan international has only just returned from a loan stint at Osasuna, and he remains on the edge of Xavi’s plans, but the 21-year-old can cover Dembele’s position.

As a versatile winger, Abde has the potential to outstrip Dembele’s Barcelona career, and this could be his key chance at the club.

Posted by

Tags Ez Abde Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain PSG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News