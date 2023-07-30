“It wasn’t a friendly” – Barcelona players open up on heated El Clasico encounter

Saturday night’s match between Barcelona and Real Madrid may have been a pre-season friendly, but it was certainly anything but.

The match in Dallas, which Barcelona won 3-0 after goals from Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres, had several flashpoints and numerous strong tackles, which caused a lot of friction at the AT&T Stadium.

As per MD, Eric Garcia admitted that the match certainly did not feel like a pre-season encounter.

“It was not a friendly.”

Jules Kounde echoed the words of his central defensive partner on the night.

“There was a lot of intensity, because even if it’s pre-season it’s always a special game.”

El Clasico is a match tailor-made for Ronald Araujo, given the passion he exudes when pulling on the Barcelona jersey. He also gave his thoughts on the match.

“We played a nice game, a tough game, with a lot of intensity.”

Barcelona have bragging rights over Real Madrid after the first victory, but ultimately, it matters for very little in the grand scheme of things. They will hope to repeat the result during the upcoming season.