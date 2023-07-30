Franck Kessie’s El Clasico snub points towards impending Barcelona departure

Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Real Madrid on Saturday night was a very special occasion for one player in particular: Fermin Lopez. The 20-year-old scored one and assisted another in Dallas, in what was a breakthrough appearance.

Lopez came on for Barcelona in the second half, with Xavi Hernandez preferring him to Franck Kessie, who played an important part in last season’s successes, which included winning LaLiga for the first time in four years.

Kessie only joined from AC Milan last summer, but he looks almost certain to leave in the next few weeks, with Sport speculating that his lack of appearance in El Clasico points towards an impending departure.

Juventus have been in pole position to sign Kessie, although Barcelona would prefer he went to the Premier League, as they want an outright sale this summer, rather than a loan with mandatory option to buy.

Kessie’s future at Barcelona looks to be all-but over, and it certainly would not be a surprise if he headed for the exit door in the next few weeks.