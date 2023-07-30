Celta Vigo struggling in goalkeeper department as 28-year-old departs for Marseille

Celta Vigo have had a busy summer transfer window so far, with multiple players having already been signed up ahead of the start of the new season.

With Rafa Benitez now at the helm, Celta will be hoping for better from last season, where they narrowly avoided relegation. However, they could have a problem in the goalkeeping department.

Agustin Marchesin is still injured after rupturing his achilles tendon earlier this year, although he has recently returned to light training (via MD). However, he is not expected to be available to Benitez until at least October.

Coupled with Ruben Blanco now joining Marseille on a permanent basis, as reported by MD, it means that Celta only have Ivan Villar, who deputised for Marchesin over the final few months of last season, and youngster Coke Carrillo.

Celta Vigo may decide to stick with Villar, although they are certainly light in the department. A new signing would be a wise decision.