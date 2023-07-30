Brentford unmoved if Bayern Munich move for Bayern Munich

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has insisted there will be no change the transfer valuation of David Raya if Bayern Munich make a bid.

Frank has regularly hinted at his concern over keeping Raya at the club, with the Spanish international rejecting two contract offers, in the last 12 months.

Tottenham and Manchester United are tracking 27-year-old, but there is fresh interest from the Bundesliga, with champions Bayern Munich monitoring his situation.

Raya has publicly stated his desire to leave Brentford to play European football next season with Bayern monitoring him and Spanish compatriot David de Gea, following his departure from Manchester United.

However, despite the chance to play for Germany’s No.1 team, Frank has insisted the club will not changed their approach, as they look to secure as high a fee as possible.

“He’s worth £40m (about €46m), he was one of the four best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season. What’s a fair price for a player with a year left on his contract? Declan Rice went to Arsenal for £105m, and for Harry Kane, they’re talking about £150m!”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Raya is expected to start the 2023/24 season with Brentford but he has only played a peripheral role in their USA summer tour.