Barcelona preparing to accelerate signing of €20m-rated Spanish right-back

Barcelona have already signed three players this summer, as well as agreeing a deal for Vitor Roque to join in 2024. Despite this, their transfer business is not done yet.

Xavi Hernandez wants more additions to his first team squad, and a new right-back is high on the agenda. Jules Kounde, who is naturally a central defender, is first-choice in the position, but Barcelona are keen to play him centrally.

According to Sport, Ivan Fresneda has been chosen by Barcelona as their preferred candidate, and they are planning to accelerate a deal for the 18-year-old right-back.

Fresneda is almost certain to leave Real Valladolid this summer following their relegation from LaLiga last season, and a number of clubs are interested in signing, although Barcelona appear to be best-placed.

He has a €20m release clause, although Barcelona are not prepared to make this valuation. Instead, they want to pay half of this, with add-ons on top.

Fresneda would be a fine signing for Barcelona, for both present and future, If they can finalise a deal, it would be an excellent piece of business.