Barcelona could terminate contract of 22-year-old as interest dries up – report

Barcelona have struggled to move players on this summer. Before this week, only Samuel Umtiti had left the club on a permanent basis, which is certainly a concern, given their poor financial situation.

Sergino Dest is one of the players that Barcelona are looking to sell, although they are not yet been able to sort out a deal for the 22-year-old, who had a very disappointing showing against Arsenal on Thursday.

Currently, there are no offers for Dest, which is a very big concern for Barcelona. According to Javi Miguel, they could consider a mutual contract termination – which they did with Umtiti – should the situation remain the same.

Preocupacion club por encontrar una salida a Dest. Cada partido que juega empeoran sus opciones de salir. Se plantearian una rescision de contrato si no hay ofertas. Se esperara hasta el final… — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) July 30, 2023

Dest’s time at Barcelona has been a sad state of affairs. He struggled when brought in under Ronald Koeman, and Xavi Hernandez has deemed him as surplus to requirements. Last season’s loan to AC Milan was also a disaster.

One way or another, Sergino Dest will leave Barcelona this summer. The club will hope that they are able to receive a transfer fee for the USMNT right-back, rather than being forced to release him.