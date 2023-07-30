Aymeric Laporte to leave as Josko Gvardiol joins Manchester City

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte looks almost certain to leave the club this summer.

Laporte played a squad role at the Etihad Stadium in the 2022/23 campaign, as City secured a historic trophy treble, and a first ever Champions League title win.

A lack of a first team action is a major point of frustration for the 29-year-old, as he wants to play consistently at club level, to keep his starting place with Spain at Euro 2024.

Barcelona were initially linked with a possible move but the arrival of Inigo Martinez has ended their interest and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are also tracking him.

As per reports from the Manchester Evening News, the situation is heading towards a conclusion in the coming weeks, as Josko Gvardiola prepares to join City.

If Gvardiola completes his expected transfer from RB Leipzig, Laporte will formally look for a transfer, as he would slip further down the defensive pecking order in Manchester.