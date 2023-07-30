Atletico Madrid pick up impressive victory over European champions Manchester City

Atletico Madrid have ended their pre-season tour of South Korea in fine style after defeating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-1 at the Seoul World Cup stadium.

The match was delayed by 40 minutes after heavy rainfall caused flooding on the pitch. There was a risk of the match being suspended, but luckily that did not prove to be the case.

When the match did get underway, there were few chances for either side. It was goalless at half time, but things did pick up in the second period, and for Diego Simeone’s side too.

Memphis Depay, who came on at the 60th minute, opened the scoring soon after coming on, striking well past Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno.

MEMPHIS DEPAY’S GOAL AGAINST MANCHESTER CITY! QUE GOLAZOOO!!! 🇳🇱🔥 pic.twitter.com/KmZl6O14PW — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 30, 2023

Diego Simeone and the bench’s reaction to Memphis Depay’s goal. 🇦🇷😍 pic.twitter.com/CMTbwArdGF — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 30, 2023

Depay then turned provider for Yannick Carrasco, who rifled a ferocious shot into the Man City goal to double Atletico’s lead in fine style.

YANNICK CARRASCO’S GOLAZO AGAINST MANCHESTER CITY! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪pic.twitter.com/zHjlTrwHzb — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 30, 2023

Ruben Dias scored late on to half the arrears, but Atletico Madrid held on to secure an impressive victory. They will now head to Mexico to face Real Sociedad and Sevilla, which will be their final pre-season matches.