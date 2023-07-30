Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid-Manchester City pre-season friendly delayed after heavy rainfall in Seoul

Atletico Madrid are in action on Sunday for the final fixture of their pre-season tour of South Korea. They are due to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side at the World Cup stadium in Seoul.

The match is due to kick-off at 1pm CEST, although that has now become 1.30pm. This is because of heavy rainfall in Seoul, which has almost flooded the entire playing surface.

Rain has since eased up, so there should be a chance for the pitch to be cleared somewhat. However, given the obvious state of the surface, there is a strong chance of the match being suspended, or even cancelled.

This would be far from ideal for Diego Simeone, who is hoping to give his side the ultimate test against the European champions. He and his Atletico Madrid players will hope that the weather eases up enough for the match to take place, although it appears unlikely at this stage.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Manchester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News