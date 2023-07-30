Atletico Madrid want Joao Felix apology before considering sale

Atletico Madrid have set out a key requirement before considering a potential move to sell Joao Felix.

Felix has been linked with a switch away from Madrid ahead of the 2023/24 campaign after returning from a six month loan spell at Chelsea.

The Portuguese international remains on the edge of Diego Simeone’s plans and he could be sold to raise key transfer funds in the Spanish capital.

Felix has created waves in recent weeks after revealing his ambition to join Barcelona at some point in his career with a move to Catalonia described as a ‘dream’ by the former Benfica forward.

Barcelona cannot afford a summer offer with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be considering a move.

However, as per reports from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã, via Diario Sport, Atletico will not look at any transfer offer, until Felix publicly apologises for his recent claims over wanting to leave.

Los Rojiblancos are annoyed by Felix’s perceived disregard for his contract in Madrid and want to clear the air before looking at a exit.