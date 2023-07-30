Aston Villa maintain Ferran Torres transfer interest

Barcelona star Ferran Torres is still on the transfer radar of Premier League side Aston Villa.

Torres’ long term future in Catalonia remains unclear, with the Spanish international rumoured to be on a list of players that could be offloaded, to raise funds next month.

Xavi primarily utilised him as an impact player from the substitutes bench last season as La Blaugrana marched to a first La Liga title since 2019.

Despite the speculation, Torres has insisted he is calm over the situation, as he aims to force his way back into Xavi’s plans in the months ahead.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, Villa are still in talks with Barcelona over a possible switch, but little advance has been made.

The report claims Torres is not convinced by a return to English football, with Villa also currently unwilling and unable to match his Barcelona salary, if a fee is agreed between the two clubs.