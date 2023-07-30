Analysis: How does PSG’s Ousmane Dembele interest impact Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe move?

The next month of La Liga transfers will heavily impact Barcelona and Real Madrid as Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe potentially move on.

The French pair are both in the final year of their contracts with Dembele’s extension talks at Barcelona stalling and Mbappe ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain if a deal is agreed.

Dembele is more open to a possible dramatic stay in Catalonia, but Mbappe has no intention of remaining in Paris, with a rumoured 2024 free transfer switch to Madrid effectively agreed.

PSG are racing against the clock to activate Dembele’s €50m exit clause, before it rises to €100m at the start of August, with their interest increasingly in recent days.

If the French giants complete a move for long term target Dembele, the focus will temporarily switch away from Mbappe, but the Les Bleus captain will be quickly back in the spotlight.

Dembele arriving at the Parc des Princes will be another boost to PSG’s post-Mbappe planning and encourage the club to engage in talks with Los Blancos.

With Mbappe refusing to consider a move to Saudi Arabia, PSG have little option but to sit down with Real Madrid, with the Spanish superpower setting their spending ceiling at £198m (€230m).

While Barcelona have no interest in helping Real Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe, selling Dembele will inadvertently help their age old El Clasico rivals, as PSG continue to strengthen amid the Mbappe storm.

The power remains with Mbappe and Real Madrid, with PSG resigned to building a stronger and deeper squad, which Dembele will provide, and allow the Parisians to ease their dependency on Mbappe.

Barcelona stand to lose the most in a possible transfer domino scenario, with Dembele’s form a key factor in their 2022/23 La Liga title win, but a move to Paris has always looked to be on the cards for the former Borussia Dortmund winger.