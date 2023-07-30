Al Hila make Unai Simon transfer offer

Athletic Club star Unai Simon is a surprise summer transfer target for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Simon has developed into one of the top goal keepers in La Liga across the last 12 months, as well as first choice for La Roja.

The 26-year-old under contract in the Basque Country until 2025, with Premier League giants Manchester United previously considering him as a long term replacement for David de Gea.

This summer is likely to include major transfer movement for Spanish keepers, with de Gea leaving United, and David Raya linked to Bayern Munich.

Simon has previously stated his desire to stay in Bilbao, despite transfer exit rumours, but his renewal remains unconfirmed.

As per reports from Diario AS, Al Hilal are now targeting him as part of a €45-50m bid, ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Al Hilal are looking to add a keeper to the summer arrivals of Kalidu Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Simon is rumoured to be considering the offer.