Adama Traore offered Premier League stay at Aston Villa

La Roja international Adama Troare could be staying in the Premier League side next season.

Traore is currently a free agent in the transfer market after leaving Wolves when his contract at Molineux expired at the end of June.

The former La Masia academy product has been sporadically linked with a return to Barcelona but the Catalan giants have not made a move for him.

With the 27-year-old still considering his next step, a fresh challenge has emerged, but would involve a switch to a rival club.

As per reports from Football Insider, Aston Villa are considering a move to bring him to Villa Park, with the added bonus of playing European football in 2023/24.

Villa are looking to boost their forward options ahead of the incoming campaign and Traore would be a cut price signing.

Wolves are still in talks with Traore’s representatives over potential revival of his time at the club but progress is stalled.