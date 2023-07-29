Valencia step up pursuit of Sevilla striker following departure of Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani has left Valencia after just one year at the club. He has joined Argentinian giants Boca Juniors, having reportedly agreed a mutual contract termination with Los Che.

Cavani struggled to reach the heights he showed at Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United (on occasion) during his time at Valencia, and he will now continue his career in South America.

Valencia must now look for a replacement, and Rafa Mir has been identified as their preferred option. According to MD, Los Che have stepped up their efforts to sign Mir following confirmation of Cavani’s departure.

Valencia want to sign Mir on loan for the 2023-24 season with an option top buy him next summer, should they see it. However, Sevilla want this option to be mandatory, which has caused problems during negotiations.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed for Mir, but Valencia will certainly want a new striker through the door before the start of the new season, as this is an area in which they are lacking strength in depth.