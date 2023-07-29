Real Madrid’s academy exodus continue as 21-year-old heads for Portugal

The future of several Real Madrid youngsters has been under the spotlight over the last few years, with many expected to leave the club this summer as a result of Castilla narrowly avoiding promotion last season.

Carlos Dotor has already departed for Celta Vigo, and Sergio Arribas could soon be joining him in heading out of the exit door, as he has been linked with several clubs in both Spain and Germany.

Another youngster that has left Real Madrid is Oscar Aranda. According to Marca and O Jogo (via MD), the 21-year-old is to join Portuguese side Famalicao on a permanent basis. The two clubs have reportedly reached an agreement over a deal.

Aranda, who plays as a winger, is not in favour at Real Madrid at this stage, so the decision has been taken to sell him. However, they have retained a buyback option as part of the deal, and they will also have a sell-on clause included.