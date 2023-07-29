Real Madrid hoping to finalise €200m Kylian Mbappe deal before beginning of LaLiga season

Kylian Mbappe has dominated headlines over the last few weeks, following Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to put him up for the sale as a result of not signing a new contract.

Mbappe’s current deal expires at the end of next season, so he could leave PSG as a free agent next summer. However, the French champions are determined for this not to happen, so they are looking to cash in now.

Real Madrid would prefer to sign Mbappe next summer, but they could enter negotiations with PSG to sign him now. According to Rodrigo Faez, both clubs want a deal to be completed in early August, and before the start of their respective league campaigns. Specifically, Los Blancos want it done by the 15th of August.

Mbappe would be offered a six-year contract if he joins Real Madrid this summer, which would take him through to the end of the 2028-29 season.

Real Madrid are also hoping to lower PSG’s asking price to €200m. This would still make Mbappe the club’s record signing, and it would be a massive statement of intent from Florentino Perez if they do pull a deal off.