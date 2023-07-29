Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham applies for Irish passport

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is also one of the headline acts for England these days following a highly impressive World Cup showing in Qatar. However he is looking to secure dual nationality.

Following Brexit, where citizens of the United Kingdom lost the right to work and live in the European Union without a visa, Bellingham counts towards the quota of non-EU players that are permitted in La Liga. Spanish sides are permitted to have five players in their squad, but can only select three non-European Union players in their matchday squad.

The 20-year-old midfielder will look to remedy that by applying for an Irish passport, according to Marca. The Madrid-based outlet report that Bellingham’s paternal grandmother is Irish, and thus he qualifies for a passport, and would have been able to play for Ireland, had he desired.

This will free up a non-EU spot for Real Madrid going forward, should they look to sign others who do not have EU citizenship. Currently he is the only player occupying those spots, after Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao secured Spanish citizenship.