Pablo Torre’s injury fears allayed after suffering knee complaint during pre-season friendly

Less than 10 minutes into Girona’s pre-season friendly victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Pablo Torre had to be forced off after suffering a knee injury.

It was a worrying sight for the 20-year-old, who has had a very good start to life at Girona following his loan move from Barcelona earlier this month. However, this issue could have seen him suffer a major setback.

Thankfully for Torre, Girona and parent club Barcelona, his knee injury is not serious, as reported by Sport. It has been described as an “annoying blow”, which should only keep him out of action for a few days.

It means that Torre should be up to speed and available for the start of the new LaLiga season, which gets underway in just two weeks’ time. Girona will be hoping that the youngster can make a big impact during his stay, and Barcelona will no doubt hope for the same.