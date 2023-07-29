Luis Suarez primed to join Inter Miami after confirming Gremio exit date

Earlier this week, it was reported that a deal for Luis Suarez to join Inter Miami this summer had collapsed, as was confirmed by Gremio, his current club.

Suarez had been heavily linked with being the latest ex-Barcelona player to join Inter Miami, after Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who have all joined the MLS side this summer.

However, Suarez could get the chance to join in the winter, as he has confirmed that he will be leaving Gremio once the Brazilian season ends later this year (via Relevo).

“My intention was to stay for two years. I felt that I had the physical strength to do it, that’s what I told the club. I have to be honest with myself, with my body and with the club more than anything. For next year, I would not be able to give Gremio what they expect from me, because of the load and intensity that Brazilian football has.”

Suarez is showing no signs of retiring, so he is sure to continue playing football in 2024. It looks almost certain that he will be joining the Barcelona reunion at Inter Miami, and a deal is likely to be agreed later this year.