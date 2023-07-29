Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe after entering talks with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are determined to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer, and they have recently transfer-listed the 24-year-old following his decision not to sign a new contract.

Mbappe’s current deal expires next summer, and PSG are looking to not lose their star asset for free. As such, they have put him up for sale.

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Mbappe, although they will have competition from Liverpool, according to The Mirror. The Premier League giants have entered talks with PSG over a possible deal for the French international.

Interestingly, Liverpool are only offering a loan deal for Mbappe, which would see him head to Merseyside for the 2023-24 season. This would allow PSG to generate some funds, while also opening the door for Mbappe to join Real Madrid next summer.

It would be very surprising if PSG accepted this proposal from Liverpool. A loan deal would not generate enough funds from their perspective, especially when their asking price for a sale is upwards of €200m.