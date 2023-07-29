Inter Miami planning to help Barcelona pay tribute to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has made a fantastic start to life at Inter Miami, rather predicably so. He has scored three goals in his first two matches, which included an incredible last-minute winner on his debut.

Earlier this summer, Messi opted to continue his career at the MLS side following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona were very interested in signing their former man, although he decided against a return to Catalonia.

He is likely to return to Barcelona at some point for an official farewell ceremony, which he did not get back in 2021 when he left the club. According to Sport, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas is determined to help Messi get the send-off from Barcelona that he deserves.

It’s not yet known when Messi will return to Barcelona for his farewell ceremony. The MLS season will finish about October/November, so it could well be that he heads back after then.