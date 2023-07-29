Eden Hazard could retire this summer following lack of contract offers after Real Madrid exit

Eden Hazard’s disastrous spell as a Real Madrid player came to an end earlier this summer, as both parties agreed to terminate his contract one year early.

Hazard had not been in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the last couple of seasons, and that would have been the case again for 2023-24, so the decision was made to cut ties.

Hazard has yet to find a new club following his departure from Real Madrid. He has been linked with a return to his homeland of Belgium, as well as the USA, but neither deal appears to be is of particular interest to the 32-year-old.

He will continue looking for the new club until the end of the summer transfer window, but if no suitable offers are forthcoming, he could consider a premature retirement from football, as reported by Diario AS (via Sport).

It would be a terribly sad state of affairs if Hazard were to end his remarkable football career at the age of just 32. He is still a very talented player, although his Real Madrid career did fail to show that.