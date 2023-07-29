Cyle Larin set for LaLiga return as Mallorca agree €7m deal with Real Valladolid

Cyle Larin had a very impressive first half-season in LaLiga in 2022-23. The Canadian international joined Real Valladolid from Club Brugge in January, and proceeded to score seven goals in 19 league matches.

Unfortunately for Larin, he was unable to help La Pucela avoid relegation to the second tier of Spanish football. However, he did sign on a permanent basis after his buy option, believed to be in the region of €1.5m, was activated.

Despite this, Larin has been expected to leave Real Valladolid this summer, and he is now about to do so, with Relevo reporting that Mallorca are close to finalised a deal for the 28-year-old striker.

Mallorca will pay €7m plus add-ons for Larin, netting Real Valladolid an-almost 6x profit on the amount they paid earlier this summer.

Mallorca have funds available following the sale of Kang-in Lee to Paris Saint-Germain for €22m, and they have now decided to spend a significant portion of that on Larin, who is likely to link up with Vedan Muriqi in attack.

Larin looks to be an very good signing for Mallorca, especially because he should compliment Muriqi very well. €7m could prove to be an absolute steal for the Balearic club.