Carlo Ancelotti repeats message about Real Madrid transfer activity

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated that despite rumours linking them to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, he feels that their squad does not need him.+

Following their victory over Manchester United on Wednesday, Ancelotti told the press that he felt his squad, and more pertinently his attack, were complete.

Ahead of their next friendly with Barcelona, Ancelotti told the media, after batting away another Mbappe question, that he was not sure which system they would be playing.

“It doesn’t bother me that you ask me about Mbappe… I just won’t answer. We have to have continuity during the season, now it’s too early to judge what we’re going to do. We still don’t know 100% what we’re going to do. There is a season ahead where we need to have the right attitude, commitment…”

In terms of additions, Ancelotti told Marca that he was content with his options as they are, and that they could score sufficient goals.

“We are complete and that’s enough. They’re doing well up front. Brahim and Joselu have shown that they can contribute offensively.”

The Italian clearly believes that many of Real Madrid’s goals will be coming from midfield, and the likes of Jude Bellingham too. Last season Ancelotti was keen to sign a back-up number nine for Karim Benzema, but so far only Joselu Mato has come in to replace his 31 goals last season.