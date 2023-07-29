Barcelona star disappointed in Xavi Hernandez, ready to leave

Barcelona have been trying to work out a number of sales this summer as they look to give themselves breathing room regarding their salary limit. Yet they are yet to make a single sale that brings them money this summer, beyond Barca Atletic defender Chadi Riad.

However in Franck Kessie, they may finally have an avenue of raising money. The Ivorian midfielder is now ready to accept an exit from Barcelona, having been disappointed by the behaviour around him. In particular, that includes Manager Xavi Hernandez, who was one of the main reasons that Kessie joined Barcelona in the first place, but now relations between the two are at their lowest ebb.

🚨 BREAKING: Kessié has opened the door to leave for the first time. He is disappointed and the relationship with Xavi is currently at its lowest point. @MatteMoretto 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/RbhMPi8Z1b — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 28, 2023

Relevo go on to say that Kessie recently rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia, and Juventus have shown an interest in Kessie, but he wants to wait and see if Tottenham Hotspur move for him.

Given the role that Kessie played last season, proving to be important in stages, but rarely starting with others fit, it seems as if Xavi’s plans for Kessie have not come to fruition. As one of the assets that has value on the market, it is not surprise Barcelona are looking to move him on as a result.