Barcelona confirm sale of 21-year-old midfielder to Porto in €8.5m deal

Barcelona have finally managed to generate funds from a player sale this summer. This is because Nico Gonzalez has left the club in order to join Porto, as confirmed by the reigning LaLiga champions.

Nico was deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez, who did not see him in his plans for the new season. As a result, a deal has been sorted out for him to leave Barcelona in order to continue his footballing career.

Barcelona will receive €8.5m for Nico. As well as this, they have retained a 40% sell-on, should he leave Porto in the future. Furthermore, they have also retained a €30m buyback option. This could be activated in the future should they see fit.

Barcelona will hope that Nico’s departure is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. They need to make further sales, and they will be aiming to get these done over the next few weeks.

