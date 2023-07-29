Atletico Madrid reach agreement to loan striker to Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Camello is set to head back across the Spanish capital again this season, as he heads back to Rayo Vallecano.

According to Diario AS, Atletico and Rayo have reached an agreement for Camello to head back to Vallecas on loan for a second successive season. There will be no option to buy.

Camello, 22, scored 7 goals and registered 5 assists in 40 appearances last season, and his work-rate, movement and associative play was highly valued under Andoni Iraola. Of those appearances, 29 of them were starts and he was the most trusted of their options.

The Atleti youngster will face increased competition if new manager Francisco continues to just use one striker, with Raul de Tomas now fit and available from the start of the season. However with Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay all competing for a spot at the Metropolitano, Camello was unlikely to get much game time.