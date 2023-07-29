Arda Guler to leave Real Madrid’s US training camp following knee injury

Arda Guler has made a very promising start to his Real Madrid career, having produced a strong of impressive performances during pre-season training. However, he has yet to make his debut for the club.

Guler missed last weekend’s victory over AC Milan, and again for the midweek match against Manchester United, which Carlo Ancelotti’s side won 2-0. He won’t play against Barcelona on Saturday, nor against Juventus.

This is because he has been sent home from Real Madrid’s pre-season tour of the United States as his knee injury will not allow him to participate in any of their final two matches, as the club confirmed (via MD).

“After tests were carried out on our player Arda Guler, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the inner meniscus of his right knee. The player will move to Madrid in the next few hours to continue with specific treatment.”

It is a blow for Guler, who will be desperate to pull on the famous white jersey for the first team. It is not yet known how long he will be out of action for, but he and Real Madrid will hope that it is not too long.