Almeria rack up €82m from striker sales in three years following departure of El Bilal Toure

On Saturday, El Bilal Toure’s move from Almeria to Serie A side Atalanta was confirmed. The 21-year-old has been the subject of interest from several clubs across Europe, but it is the Nerazzuro that have got their man.

Toure’s departure means that, one again, Almeria have lost their star striker. Darwin Nunez departed for Benfica in 2020, Umar Sadiq for Real Sociedad last summer and now Toure has gone to Atalanta.

Those three sales have been very profitable for Almeria. They received €34m total for Nunez, €20m for Sadiq and now €28m for Toure, meaning that they have racked up €82m from striker sales over the last three years.

The big task for Almeria will now be to replace Toure, who played a big role in helping them avoid relegation from LaLiga last season. They should have plenty of funds available to do so, and given their track record, they should have a good chance of signing a new star.