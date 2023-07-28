Two key questions Xavi Hernandez must address could define Barcelona’s season

Fans have had their first look at Barcelona this season, and while little should be read into preseason friendlies, particularly the first, it could have gone better. Equally, with the Blaugrana losing 5-3 to Arsenal, the problems on show were very much the same isssues that had become evident last campaign.

Speaking on Cadena SER the following day, Ramon Besa explained two of the key issues Xavi Hernandez must solve in order to have success this coming season.

“When he plays with three forwards, he has more problems. It is often better to play with a false midfielder like Pedri or Gavi.”

Besa’s point speaks to the fact that Barcelona might look a little less dynamic with four midfielders in the side, but their inability to control the ball and the match with only three leaves them especially vulnerable using a 4-3-3 system. If he does indeed intend to return to the 4-3-3 with wingers, he will need to find that balance.

The analysis from Besa continued on to the other major issue plaguing Xavi.

“He also has problems at full-back: he only has Balde. I don’t like Marcos Alonso as a full-back and he doesn’t have natural full-backs on the right.”

Currently, Julian Araujo is still at Barcelona, but all signs suggest that he will leave on loan this season. Otherwise, his two right-backs would once again be Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto, neither of which are most comfortable in that position.

Having Kounde on the right was what gave Barcelona the solidity which ultimately led to the title last season. However it does condition how Xavi sets up greatly if he knows that he will not get the width and depth on the right side that a natural full-back can provide.

It is no secret that Barcelona have been searching for a right-back for some time, but with money tight, the chances are that any recruit that comes in will be a stop-gap solution or a player with potential rather than ready for the top level.