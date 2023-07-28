Three teams competing with Barcelona for Ecuadorian teenager after admitting interest – ‘I’m in no rush’

Ecuadorian promise Oscar Zambrano has been tipped to make a move to Europe in recent months, and he has admitted that his agent is in contact with several sides.

The 19-year-old central midfielder plays in a deeper role, and Zambrano stands out for his weight of pass and vision. Currently at LDU Quito, Zambrano has confirmed that he has interest from at least three different countries.

“My representative told me that there were calls from three countries and now they are analysing it, especially the La Liga.”

One of those sides is thought to be Barcelona, while Ekrem Konur says that a Major League Soccer side are tracking him, as well as West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League (via Sport). The suggested price tag is thought to be around €3.5m.

However Zambrano will not jump at any opportunity that comes to him.

“I hope it happens, but I’m in no rush to leave, I’m aware of my young age and I want to leave when there is nothing else I’m missing. I want to be one hundred percent prepared in all senses, because it is Europe.”

As tends to be the case with Barcelona these days, their focus will likely be primarily on solving the issues in the first team, with little room in their budget to spare. Should they then see themselves as capable or willing to make a move, they will try to convince and get a commitment from the player themselves, in order to avoid the price tag rising with competition and interest.