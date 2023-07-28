Sergio Ramos offered MLS move

Sergio Ramos is expected make a firm call on his future in the coming weeks.

The veteran Spanish defender is currently a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired at the end of June.

Ramos was initially linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia and a potential link up with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

However, as their interest has cooled, and Ramos remained unconvinced by a bold switch to the Middle East, his next step is unconfirmed.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the most likely move for Ramos in 2023 is to join Lionel Messi in the MLS, with the Argentinian international already in place at Inter Miami.

Current MLS champions Los Angeles FC are rumoured to be ready to make an offer to Ramos, on a short term deal, as the USA aims to respond to Saudi Arabia’s transfer spending spree this summer.