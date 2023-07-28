Real Madrid confirm exit of promising central defender Rafa Marin to La Liga side

Real Madrid have confirmed that Rafa Marin will play at Alaves this season.

The 21-year-old central defender is one of the most promising at Real Madrid Castilla, and has join Los Babazorros on loan for the season, as Alaves look to strengthen their defence. They have no buy option.

Marin, who has a contract until 2024, has caught the eye of various European sides including the likes of Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal, looks as if he is placing his faith in Real Madrid long-term.

Los Blancos, for their part, have often sold promising youngsters for a fee and retained a 50% sell-on clause, but the fact they have maintained control over Marin suggests they feel he may have a future at the club. Equally, there has been talk of a new contract for Marin.

Alaves lost captain and long-time stalwart Victor Laguardia this summer, and Marin should help them to lock down the defensive line, which will likely be key if Luis Garcia Plaza’s side are to stay up this season.