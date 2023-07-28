Rayo Vallecano strengthen with permanent signing of former loanee

Rayo Vallecano have confirmed their third signing of the summer, as they continue to strengthen their defence. Florian Lejeune returns to the Madrid side on a permanent deal.

Having lost Fran Garcia and Alejandro Catena this transfer window to Real Madrid and Osasuna, and have since brought in Aridane and Pacha Espino as their replacements.

At one stage it looked as if Rayo would be losing three of their back four from last season, but Lejeune, who was due to return to Alaves at the end of his loan, has now returned. The French defender, 32, has signed a lengthy four-year deal with Rayo, and is believed to have cost them €2.5m.

Lejeune should add height, physicality, but also good ball-playing skills back to the Rayo backline. Depending on how high of a defensive line Francisco is planning on implementing, their may be some concerns about the pace of a backline including Lejeune, Aridane (34) and Espino (31), although Espino remains quick.

