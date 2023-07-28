Paris Saint-Germain to go after Ousmane Dembele if they lose Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona open to talks

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be coming round to the idea of losing Kylian Mbappe, and it may well be this summer. If that is the case, then it could have a detrimental effect on Barcelona.

According to Diario AS, PSG have decided they will go after Ousmane Dembele if they are to lose Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid are his presumed destination, the question is whether it happens now or down the line, but they have set a price tag for Mbappe.

Dembele has been linked to PSG on various occasions in the past, and currently his release clause is just €50m. That increases to €100m on the first of August. Yet the Blaugrana, according to their information, would be willing to negotiate for some below his release clause given their financial squeeze.

The mercurial winger is out of contract next summer, and Barcelona have started talks with Dembele over a new deal until 2027. As was the case last time round though, it appears negotiations with his agent Moussa Sissoko are to be drawn out. At least prior to PSG’s interest, Dembele was thought to be set on staying in Barcelona.

PSG Manager Luis Enrique has given the green light for his side to go after Dembele – his former teammate and captain Xavi Hernandez is unlikely to be happy about the idea that Barcelona would negotiate for Dembele though.

Xavi has put his neck on the line for Dembele on multiple occasions, and reaped the rewards last season before an injury decimated his playing time from January on. He is likely one of the players he would be most keen to keep, given Dembele’s capacity to go past his defender.