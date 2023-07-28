Real Madrid find out record cost as Paris Saint-Germain set price tag for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid now know the asking price if they want to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly accepted a €300m offer from Saudi Arabia for Mbappe from Al Hilal, who would have given him a one-year deal with potential earnings reaching €700m for the French forward. But having rejected the idea, PSG have been forced to look elsewhere for a potential buyer.

There is no doubt that the buyer in question is Real Madrid, and PSG have set a price of €250m on Mbappe’s head if Los Blancos do want to make a move. Marca say that his mother and agent, as well as another representative Kia Joorabchian are trying to negotiate that price down to make a move more accessible for Los Blancos.

It had been mentioned in recent days that Real Madrid could end up paying around €225-230m for a deal, but that part of this money would be for Mbappe and his family. That would eclipse the record transfer of Neymar Junior to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, costing €222m.

Regardless of the price tag PSG set, Real Madrid will no doubt try to negotiate the price down if they do indeed want to move for him this summer. For Real Madrid, with Mbappe seemingly set on moving to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer at the latest anyway, the only factors in play for them are the opportunity cost of not having Mbappe this season, and of Mbappe changing his mind.

Conversely, with PSG trying to avoid losing him for free, their backs are metaphorically against the wall in any potential negotiation.

It would be no surprise to see Real Madrid wait out PSG until the end of the transfer window in order to get the best price, but equally, the talk in Madrid is that they could spring for Mbappe earlier than that.