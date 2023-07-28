Joan Laporta hints at reason why Lionel Messi did not return to Barcelona

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has opened up on the reasons why Lionel Messi did not return this summer.

Messi was linked with a sensational comeback ahead of the 2023/24 season after opting to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

A difficult final few months in Paris persuaded Messi against activating a renewal at the Parc des Princes as he looked for a new challenge.

Messi was offered a move to join MLS side Inter Miami, alongside rumoured interest from the Saudi Pro League, and Barcelona.

Despite Laporta’s early claims that a move was possible, despite the club’s ongoing financial issues, a formal offer was never put to Messi.

The veteran forward eventually accepted Inter Miami’s proposal, and has enjoyed a superb start to life in Florida, with Laporta happy for the former La Blaugrana talisman.

“He was very close to returning, but we understand the reasons why he decided to go to Miami. His father explained them to us and I thank him”, as per reports from Marca.

“He spent time under a lot of pressure in Paris and in Barcelona it would have been the same.”

Laporta’s comments indicate Messi wanted to remove himself from European football but he remains committed to leading Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.