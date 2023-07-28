Isco reveals that Real Betis legend called him to convince him of move

After 23 years in the game, many wondered what Real Betis legend Joaquin would do with his time when he retired in June. The former captain did admit that he would remain linked to Betis after his departure, but little did anyone know he would be lobbying for them.

Real Betis confirmed the signing of Isco Alarcon on Wednesday, making the controversial choice to go from cross-city rivals Sevilla, in a move that will have fanned the furnace of tensions between the two.

Isco admitted that he had been in contact with Joaquin ahead of the move.

“Joaquin called me to convince me but I was already convinced. Everyone has spoken very well about the club, the fans, the atmosphere in the dressing room, which I can see through the social media. It has all been very easy and I can’t wait to start.”

The former Real Madrid playmaker has also been reunited with Manuel Pellegrini, under whom he made his big breakthrough at Malaga over a decade ago.

“We are both very happy to be working together again after 11 years. We are living through a very beautiful time and I hope it is repeated at Betis,” Isco explained to Cadena Cope.

Isco had initially declared a desire to move abroad in his tell-all interview, where he revealed that former Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi had physically intimidated him. It appears the chance to work with Pellegrini, and play for Betis was enough of a temptation for him. Any sympathy Sevillistas might have felt for him is gone with the wind.