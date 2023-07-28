‘I’m here, aren’t I?’ – Atletico Madrid star responds to rumours of exit

Atletico Madrid did plenty of business early in the transfer window, with Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Santiago Mourino and Cesar Azpilicueta all arriving at the beginning of July. However since, their transfer activity has been in a state of stasis.

The general feeling is that Los Rojiblancos need some outgoings in order to fund some incomings. Alvaro Morata has been heavily linked with an exit, but that has been the case in every tranfer window since he returned from Juventus. Meanwhile Joao Felix appears as if he wants to leave, but there seems little interest in him at this point.

Another of the players that has been suggested as a potential departure is French midfielder Thomas Lemar. Struggling to hold down a starting spot, Lemar looks increasingly less important to Diego Simeone, especially if they are able to bring in another midfielder this summer.

Lemar was asked about it as Atleti tour South Korea in preseason.

“My future? I’m here, aren’t I? I’m here, that’s the only thing I can tell you, and I’m perfectly fine here,” he told Diario AS.

🚨🎙️| Thomas Lemar: “My future? I'm here, aren't I? I'm here, that's the only thing I can tell you, and I'm perfectly fine here.” @diarioas — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 27, 2023

Olympique Marseille, who have already picked up Geoffrey Kondogbia from Atletico, were linked with a deal for Lemar, but that talk has gone quietv late.

Given he is not a key element of the side currently, it would be no surprise if Atletico Madrid accepted an offer that they thought was value. Now 27, they may not actively shop him, but could well be open to talks if they feel they can get a good deal. With his last run of good form two seasons back now, it seems more likely the two will end up trying for a comeback season this year.