French expert claims PSG are ready to complete Ousmane Dembele deal

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make an immediate move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

The Ligue 1 champions have been linked with a swoop for Dembele as part of a summer revamp in the French capital.

PSG are rumoured to be pushing for a deal if Kylian Mbappe moves on from the Parc des Princes in the coming weeks.

Dembele’s current deal in Barcelona expires in 2024, with talks ongoing over a potential extension in Catalonia, as he looks to make a firm decision over his future.

Reports from France and Spain have claimed PSG are open to a move if Barcelona are willing to make a move.

ESPN French football expert Julien Laurens has offered an update on the situation with a report of PSG being on the verge of completing a sensational move for the former Borussia Dortmund forward.

PSG are prepared to offer him a five year contract at the Parc des Princes but they need to meet his €50m release clause before the end of July.