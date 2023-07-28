Diego Simeone determined to keep Yannick Carrasco at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has issued a firm statement of intent over the future of Yannick Carrasco.

Carrasco has been linked with a move away from Madrid ahead of the 2023/24 season with rivals Barcelona tracking him.

The 29-year-old continues to be tipped for an exit, despite his importance to Simeone’s plans, but the club are open to a sale.

Simeone was forced to play Carrasco out of position, at left wing back, for huge parts of last season, and the Argentinian coach was impressed with his adaptation.

However, with no progress over a contract extension, he is due to leave on a free transfer, when his current deal expiring in 2024.

Simeone was asked about the latest on Carrasco’s plans during Atletico’s preseason tour of South Korea, and he reiterated a desire to retain him.

“Carrasco is very important to us, he knows us well and hopefully he can continue with us”, as per reports from Marca.

Atletico wrap up their preseason schedule in Asia against Manchester City on July 30 before flying to North America for two more warm up games.