Champions League hero returns to Barcelona to begin coaching career at La Masia

Barcelona hero Juliano Belletti has returned to the club 16 years after leaving, to join the coaching team at La Masia.

Belletti, 47, wrote himself into Barcelona history in 2006, arriving into the box onto an incisive Henrik Larsson pass to blast past Jens Lehmann in the Arsenal goal. It was a strike that brought Barcelona’s second ever Champions League title to the club with 12 minutes remaining.

The Brazilian is now back at the club, as per Sport, where he will coach as an assistant with the Juvenil A side (under-19s), assisting Oscar Lopez and Gerard Sarra in their duties. Previously Belletti has had experience as an assistant manager at Cruzeiro, and as the under-20 manager at Sao Paulo, a role he reprised in June.

Belletti arrives shortly after another of his 2006 teammates, following Deco’s incorporation as Sporting Director. Last season another former Barcelona star was involved in coaching the under-19s, in Javier Saviola, but the Argentine decided to move on after just a season at La Masia.